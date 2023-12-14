Accent IPO allotment status: Accent Microcell IPO allotment has been finalised. Investors who applied for the issue can check the Accent Microcell IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Accent Microcell IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, December 15 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Accent IPO, you can check your Accent Microcell IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can do a Accent Microcell IPO allotment status check of your application on the Accent Microcell IPO allotment link- https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Accent Microcell Ltd from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Accent Microcell IPO GMP today

Accent Microcell IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +180. This indicates Accent Microcell share price were trading at a premium of ₹180 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Accent Microcell share price is ₹320 apiece, which is 128.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

