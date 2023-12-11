Accent Microcell IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, other key details
Accent Microcell IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 8, and will close on Tuesday, December 12. Accent Microcell IPO is worth ₹78.40 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 5,600,000 equity share.
Accent Microcell IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 8, and will close on Tuesday, December 12. Accent Microcell IPO price band is set in the range of ₹133 to ₹140. Accent Microcell IPO lot size 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 13.30 times to 14.00 times of the face value of the equity shares at the lower price band and the upper price band.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started