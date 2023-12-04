Accent Microcell IPO opens on December 8, price band set at ₹133-140 per share
Accent Microcell IPO will open for subscription on Friday, December 8, and will close on Tuesday, December 12. Accent Microcell IPO price band is set in the range of ₹133 to ₹140. Accent Microcell IPO lot size 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 13.30 times to 14.00 times of the face value of the equity shares at the lower price band and the upper price band. The allocation to anchor investors for Accent Microcell IPO is scheduled to take place Thursday, December 7.
