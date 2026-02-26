Accord Transformer & Switchgear allotment to be finalised today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status

Accord Transformer & Switchgear's IPO allotment is expected today, following a 357 times subscription. Retail investors will receive shares proportionally, with refunds starting February 27. The IPO may list on BSE SME on March 02, with an 8 per share grey market premium.

A Ksheerasagar
Published26 Feb 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO allotment in focus: The company engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of a diversified range of electrical power and distribution equipment.
Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO allotment in focus: The company engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of a diversified range of electrical power and distribution equipment.(Photo: Pixabay)

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Accord Transformer & Switchgear is expected to be finalized today, February 26. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies, or on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 25.59 crore IPO received a bumper response from investors, being subscribed to 357 times. Specifically, the retail investor segment was oversubscribed 357.37 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment and the QIB quota were subscribed 606 times and 153 times, respectively.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of March 02, 2026.

Also Read | PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO LIVE: Issue fully subscribed; apply or not?

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Details

The issue opened for subscription between February 23 and 25. The price band of the IPO was fixed at 46 per share. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO stands at 8 per share, suggesting that the stock might enter the stock market at a premium of 8.75% over the issue price.

The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

Also Read | Clean Max Enviro IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to know share allotment status online

Steps to check Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO details status online on the registrar's website

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Choose ‘Accord Transformer & Switchgear’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3: Select either Application No., Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter the CAPTCHA code and click on Submit

Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read | Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Accord Transformer & Switchgear

The company engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of a diversified range of electrical power and distribution equipment.

With over 10 years of experience, the company caters to the standard and customised requirements of clients across various sectors, including power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, industrial applications, infrastructure projects, and electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.

Also Read | Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date in focus today; here's how to check status

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar's profile image
A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities and broader financial ma...Read More

IPOShare AllotmentShare Allotment StatusSME IPO
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOAccord Transformer & Switchgear allotment to be finalised today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status
More