Accord Transformer & Switchgear allotment to be finalised today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Accord Transformer & Switchgear is expected to be finalized today, February 26. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies, or on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The ₹25.59 crore IPO received a bumper response from investors, being subscribed to 357 times. Specifically, the retail investor segment was oversubscribed 357.37 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment and the QIB quota were subscribed 606 times and 153 times, respectively.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of March 02, 2026.

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Details The issue opened for subscription between February 23 and 25. The price band of the IPO was fixed at ₹46 per share. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO stands at 8 per share, suggesting that the stock might enter the stock market at a premium of 8.75% over the issue price.

The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

Steps to check Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO details status online on the registrar's website Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Choose ‘Accord Transformer & Switchgear’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3: Select either Application No., Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter the CAPTCHA code and click on Submit

Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Accord Transformer & Switchgear The company engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of a diversified range of electrical power and distribution equipment.

With over 10 years of experience, the company caters to the standard and customised requirements of clients across various sectors, including power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, industrial applications, infrastructure projects, and electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.