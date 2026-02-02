Accretion Nutraveda IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check steps to track status; latest GMP

Accretion Nutraveda IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Accretion Nutraveda, which closed for bidding last week, is slated to announce the allotment status for its share sale.

Accretion Nutraveda IPO was open for bidding from January 28 to January 30. The allotment date for the SME offer is today, February 4. The IPO was oversubscribed by 1.83 times on the final day of the offer, with the qualified institutional buyer quota booked 1.01 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 2.08 times and the retail investor portion 2.19 times.

Accretion Nutraveda IPO was a fresh issue worth ₹24.77 crore, with no offer for sale component. The shares of the IPO were priced at ₹122 to ₹129 apiece.

The proceeds of the IPO will be utilised for the purchase of machinery to automate the existing manufacturing unit, setting up a new manufacturing facility, funding the company’s working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Accretion Nutraveda IPO allotment Following the share sale conclusion, investors curious to know Accretion Nutraveda IPO allotment can check the status online by visiting the website of the registrar or the exchange.

Investors who received the allotment can expect the shares to be credited to the demat account on Tuesday, February 3, while those who did not receive allotment can expect a refund on the same day.

Steps to check Accretion Nutraveda IPO allotment on BSE SME Since shares of Accretion Nutraveda will list on BSE SME, here's how investors can check the allotment:

1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Accretion Nutraveda

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to check Accretion Nutraveda IPO allotment on KFin Technologies KFin Tech is the registrar for Accretion Nutraveda IPO. Therefore, investors can check the allotment at its website by following these steps:

1. Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

2. Choose ‘Accretion Nutraveda’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

3. Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

4. Enter the details as per the option selected

5. Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Accretion Nutraveda IPO GMP Accretion Nutraveda IPO GMP today is Rs. This means that shares of Accretion Nutraveda are trading ₹6 above the offer price. At the current GMP and offer price, Accretion Nutraveda IPO listing could occur at ₹135, a premium of 4.65%.

About Accretion Nutraveda Incorporated in 2021, Accretion Nutraveda is engaged in the manufacturing of Ayurvedic and Nutraceutical products in various dosage forms. It operates as a CDMO, distributing its products both in the domestic and international markets, such as Sri Lanka, Singapore, and the USA.

During FY26, its net profit tripled to ₹2.61 crore from ₹0.82 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, its total income jumped to ₹16.06 crore from ₹5.20 crore during the said period.