Ace Alpha Tech IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of SME IPO

Ace Alpha Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of consulting and advisory firm Ace Alpha Tech Private Limited is witnessing a tepid response from investors. The ₹32 crore BSE SME IPO, which combines a fresh issue of 35,48,400 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11,22,000 shares, opened for subscription on Thursday, June 26. The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Ace Alpha Tech indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of nearly 20 per cent.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO subscription status By 12:25 PM on the second day of subscription, the SME IPO had been subscribed 0.62 times. The retail portion was almost fully subscribed at that time, while the portion reserved for non-institutional buyers had been subscribed 0.50 times.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO details 1. Ace Alpha Tech IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Ace Alpha Tech shares was ₹13. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a nearly 20 per cent premium.

2. Ace Alpha Tech IPO date: The BSE SME IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, June 26, and will conclude on Monday, June 30.

3. Ace Alpha Tech IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹65 to ₹69 per equity share.

4. Ace Alpha Tech IPO size: The company intends to raise ₹32 crore from the issue, which it will use to meet capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

5. Ace Alpha Tech IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares.

6. Ace Alpha Tech IPO reservation: 22,00,000 shares are reserved for QIBs (including anchor investor shares), while 15,44,000 shares are reserved for retail investors. 6,62,000 shares are reserved for NIIs.

7. Ace Alpha Tech IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Tuesday, July 1. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Wednesday, July 2, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get the refund on the same day.

8. Ace Alpha Tech IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. Ace Alpha Tech IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Thursday, July 3.

10. Ace Alpha Tech business overview: The company caters to financial industry with its comprehensive suite of trading solutions to clients ranging from institutional investors to stockbrokers.

"We provide various solutions to our clients, including set up for institutional trading, B2B Retail Trading, User Management, Proprietary Trading solutions and custom trading. Along with this, we ensure the redressal of client issues, our support system, and provide end-to-end solutions," says the company's RHP.

For FY22, the company's profit stood at ₹13.45 lakh, which rose to nearly ₹3.32 crore in FY23 and ₹10.65 crore in FY24. In FY25 till December 31, the company's profit was ₹8.5 crore.