Ace Alpha Tech share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with a 17.39% premium at ₹81 apiece on BSE SME

Ace Alpha Tech share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. Ace Alpha Tech share price today opened at ₹81, which is 17.39% higher than the issue price of ₹69.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ace Alpha Tech had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, June 26 until Monday, June 30. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Ace Alpha Tech IPO are priced ₹69. In the issue, 2,000 shares were up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Ace Alpha Tech IPO subscription status was 101.75 times on the last day of bidding, as per chittorgarh.com

Ace Alpha Tech Private Limited is involved in activities related to legal services, accounting, bookkeeping, auditing, tax consulting, market research, public opinion surveys, and business and management consulting.

They provide a variety of services, including institutional trading tools, B2B retail trading platforms, user management systems, and proprietary trading systems. The firm serves a wide range of clients, from institutional investors to retail traders, and focuses on efficient order management, risk management, and effective trading practices.

The company offers advanced user management systems designed to improve security, compliance, and risk management in trading operations.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO details Ace Alpha Tech IPO, valued ₹32.22 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 32,84,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, and "offer for sale" component of 11,22,000 equity shares.

The Ace Alpha Tech IPO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, and general corporate needs.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the Ace Alpha Tech IPO, whereas Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acts as the registrar for this issue. The market maker for the Ace Alpha Tech IPO is Ss Corporate Securities Limited.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO GMP today Ace Alpha Tech IPO GMP is +30. This indicates Ace Alpha Tech share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ace Alpha Tech share price was indicated at ₹99 apiece, which is 43.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹87.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'