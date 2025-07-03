Subscribe

Ace Alpha Tech share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with a 17.39% premium at ₹81 apiece on BSE SME

Ace Alpha Tech shares debuted at 81, up 17.39% from the issue price of 69. The IPO was oversubscribed 101.75 times, with a total value of 32.22 crore, and is managed by Narnolia Financial Services Ltd.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Jul 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Ace Alpha Tech share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. Ace Alpha Tech share price today opened at 81, which is 17.39% higher than the issue price of 69.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ace Alpha Tech had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, June 26 until Monday, June 30. With a face value of 10, shares in the Ace Alpha Tech IPO are priced 69. In the issue, 2,000 shares were up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Ace Alpha Tech IPO subscription status was 101.75 times on the last day of bidding, as per chittorgarh.com

Ace Alpha Tech Private Limited is involved in activities related to legal services, accounting, bookkeeping, auditing, tax consulting, market research, public opinion surveys, and business and management consulting.

They provide a variety of services, including institutional trading tools, B2B retail trading platforms, user management systems, and proprietary trading systems. The firm serves a wide range of clients, from institutional investors to retail traders, and focuses on efficient order management, risk management, and effective trading practices.

The company offers advanced user management systems designed to improve security, compliance, and risk management in trading operations.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO details

Ace Alpha Tech IPO, valued 32.22 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 32,84,000 equity shares with a face value of 10, and "offer for sale" component of 11,22,000 equity shares.

The Ace Alpha Tech IPO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, and general corporate needs.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the Ace Alpha Tech IPO, whereas Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acts as the registrar for this issue. The market maker for the Ace Alpha Tech IPO is Ss Corporate Securities Limited.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO GMP today

Ace Alpha Tech IPO GMP is +30. This indicates Ace Alpha Tech share price were trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ace Alpha Tech share price was indicated at 99 apiece, which is 43.48% higher than the IPO price of 87.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

