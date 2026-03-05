Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Acetech E-Commerce Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Acetech E-Commerce received decent demand during its bidding period. Investors now await Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 5 March 2026.

The SME IPO was open from February 27 to March 4, and Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment date is likely March 5. The IPO listing date is March 9, and Acetech E-Commerce shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company will finalise the Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on March 6.

Investors can check Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment status through the websites of NSE and IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services is the Acetech E-Commerce IPO registrar.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment status online check can be done by following a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment status online.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Acetech E-Commerce Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO Allotment Status Check Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link- https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘Acetech E-Commerce Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter DPID/Client ID Or Application Number Or PAN

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO GMP Today Acetech E-Commerce shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Acetech E-Commerce IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Acetech E-Commerce shares are trading without any discount or premium to the issue price.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹112 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹112 per share.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened from February 27, Friday, and closed on March 4, Wednesday. Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment date is likely today, March 5, Thursday, and the IPO listing date is March 9, Monday. Acetech E-Commerce shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO price band was set at ₹106 to ₹112 per share. The company raised ₹48.95 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 43.70 lakh equity shares.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO has been subscribed 1.14 times in total. The public issue was booked 1.16 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 1.00 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 1.57 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services is the Acetech E-Commerce IPO registrar.