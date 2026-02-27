Acetech E-Commerce IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME issue

Acetech E-Commerce IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Acetech E-Commerce, which opened for bidding today, February 27, received a tepid response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 0.26 times by the end of Day 01.

The issue received bids for just 10,88,400 shares against 41,50,800 shares on offer. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Acetech E-Commerce issue details 1. Acetech E-Commerce IPO date: The issue opened for subscription today, February 27, and will remain open until Wednesday, March 04.

2. Acetech E-Commerce IPO price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹106 and ₹112 per equity share.

3. Acetech E-Commerce IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹48.95 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 0.44 crore shares.

4. Acetech E-Commerce IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 2,400 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.68 lakh for retail investors.

5. Acetech E-Commerce IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved 20.73 lakh shares for QIB, 6.22 lakh for NII, and 14.54 lakh for retail investors.

6. Acetech E-Commerce IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Thursday, March 05. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Friday, March 06, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Acetech E-Commerce IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on NSE SME on Monday, March 09.

8. Acetech E-Commerce IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Acetech E-Commerce IPO on Friday was 0, indicating that the stock might list the same as the IPO price.

9. Acetech E-Commerce IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

10. Acetech E-Commerce overview: The company is engaged in the e-commerce business to provide related services. Its business model is centered on identifying innovative and trending products, sourcing them from manufacturers and traders worldwide, and marketing them through digital channels.