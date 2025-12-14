Acko to join wave of tech IPOs with $300-400 million listing plan

Booming IPO market

If Acko’s plans materialize, it will join an expanding list of startups going public in India. The country's IPO market has seen companies, including new-age platforms such as Meesho, Pine Labs, Groww, Physicswallah, Ather Energy, Bluestone, Urban Company and Lenskart, raise a record $21 billion in 2025 so far, Mint reported earlier. The public markets have also seen other large high-quality issuances such as LG Electronics, Tata Capital, and HDB Financial Services.