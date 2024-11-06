ACME Solar Holdings IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Should you subscribe or not?

  • ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is launching its IPO from November 6 to 8, aiming to raise 2,900 crore. The share price is set between 275 and 289, with 75% allocated for institutional buyers. The company reported a profit of 698.23 crore in FY24.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published6 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Acme Solar Holdings IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, and will close on Friday, November 8. Photo: Bloomberg
Acme Solar Holdings IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, and will close on Friday, November 8. Photo: Bloomberg

ACME Solar Holdings IPO: The initial public offering for the renewable energy company ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is set to begin on Wednesday, November 6, and will end on Friday, November 8. ACME Solar Holdings secured 1,300.50 crore from its anchor investors on Tuesday, November 5. ACME Solar Holdings IPO price range has been established between 275 and 289 per share for the Gurugram-based firm.

Acme Solar Holdings IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to 10 crore.

ACME Solar Holdings is engaged in the development, construction, ownership, operation, and maintenance of large-scale renewable energy projects through its internal engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) division, along with its operation and maintenance (O&M) team. The company generates income by providing electricity to various purchasers, including entities backed by central and state governments.

Also Read | ACME Solar Holdings IPO opens on November 6: 5 key things to know

As of June 2024, 18 out of its 28 active projects are situated in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, accounting for 85 percent of its total operational capacity.

The company's listed peers are Adani Green Energy Ltd (with a P/E of 291.7x) and ReNew Energy Global PLC (with a P/E of 48.8x).

ACME Solar's total revenue generated from operations rose by 1.88 percent to 1,319.25 crore in the fiscal year 2024, compared to 1,294.90 crore the year before. The company shifted from operating at a loss in FY23 to achieving a profit of 698.23 crore in FY24.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Subscription Status

Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Wednesday's deals.

Also Read | ACME Solar Holdings IPO: GMP declines as subscription dates near

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Review

Canara Bank Securities Ltd

The brokerage's report indicated that although ACME Solar Holdings has experienced fluctuating profitability due to project sales and significant capital requirements, its robust pipeline of contracted projects, particularly in FDRE solutions, underscores its potential for long-term growth in a supportive policy context. Nevertheless, investors should remain cautious about the issues stemming from its inconsistent profitability.

Considering ACME Solar Holdings' extensive project pipeline, strategic emphasis on hybrid and FDRE initiatives, and expected benefits from increasing renewable tariffs, the company is well-positioned for growth in a market characterized by strong demand fundamentals.

“We recommend to SUBSCRIBE this issue for long-term gains,” the brokerage said.

Also Read | ACME Solar Holdings IPO: 10 Key things to know from the RHP before subscribing

Swastika Investmart Ltd

The brokerage indicates that the firm is involved in the renewable energy industry with a varied portfolio that includes multiple sources of power generation. Following a decline in profitability in FY23, the company has recently shown remarkable growth along with robust margins. The debt-to-equity ratio is still quite elevated. The assessment of the IPO valuation seems fair. It is appropriate for long-term investors who are ready for possible fluctuations upon listing.

Acme Solar Holdings IPO details

Acme Solar Holdings IPO , which is worth 2,900 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 2,395 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth of 505 crore by the promoter, ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Ltd.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to facilitate the repayment or prepayment, either partially or fully, of specific outstanding loans obtained by the subsidiaries; as well as for general corporate needs.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd serve as the book-running lead managers for the ACME Solar Holdings IPO, with Kfin Technologies Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO GMP today

Acme Solar Holdings IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +10. This indicates Acme Solar Holdings share price was trading at a premium of 10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Acme Solar Holdings share price is indicated at 299 apiece, which is 3.46% higher than the IPO price of 289.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, the present GMP ( 10) is indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is 0, while the maximum GMP has reached 30, as reported by an expert from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO details
Also Read | Acme Solar Holdings IPO: Price band set at ₹275-289 per share; check details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOACME Solar Holdings IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Should you subscribe or not?

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

481.55
09:35 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1.5 (0.31%)

Infosys share price

1,777.05
09:35 AM | 6 NOV 2024
23.25 (1.33%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,604.90
09:35 AM | 6 NOV 2024
29.5 (0.83%)

Tata Steel share price

150.05
09:35 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-2.25 (-1.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mankind Pharma share price

2,743.55
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
29.15 (1.07%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,329.00
09:32 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.31%)

National Aluminium Company share price

230.05
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-4.95 (-2.11%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

517.15
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-42.3 (-7.56%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

402.60
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-14.65 (-3.51%)

Titan Company share price

3,134.45
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-98.6 (-3.05%)

Jindal Saw share price

317.05
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-8.25 (-2.54%)
More from Top Losers

CCL Products India share price

724.95
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
56.55 (8.46%)

Kaynes Technology India share price

5,650.00
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
333.3 (6.27%)

GAIL India share price

207.45
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
11.05 (5.63%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,180.35
09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
148.45 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.000.00
    Chennai
    80,261.000.00
    Delhi
    80,413.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.