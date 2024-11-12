ACME Solar Holdings IPO listing tomorrow: GMP signals tepid debut of shares on BSE, NSE

  • ACME Solar Holdings IPO: Flat GMP signals discounted listing ahead of debut on BSE, NSE

Nikita Prasad
Published12 Nov 2024, 10:21 PM IST
ACME Solar has about 2.3 gigawatts of solar capacity across 13 states. Photo: AFP
ACME Solar has about 2.3 gigawatts of solar capacity across 13 states. Photo: AFP

ACME Solar Holdings: The initial public offering (IPO) of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd closed with decent subscription. As the bidding period has ended, applicants can check ACME Solar IPO allotment, which is finalised today.

The public was open for subscription from November 6 to 8. ACME Solar IPO allotment date is today, November 11, and the company has announced its share allotment today.

The eligible bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 12, while unsuccessful investors not receiving the share allotment, will get a refund credited to them on the same day.

Investors who placed bids for the public offer can check the ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Limited is the ACME Solar IPO registrar.

ACME Solar IPO price band was set at 275 to 289 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 2,900 crore from the book-built issue that comprised a combination of fresh issue of 8.29 crore equity shares worth 2,395 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore share amounting to 505 crore.

ACME Solar IPO subscribed has been 2.75 times in total. The public issue received 3.10 times subscription in the Retail category and 97% subscription in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was booked 3.54 times.

Nuvama Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the ACME Solar IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOACME Solar Holdings IPO listing tomorrow: GMP signals tepid debut of shares on BSE, NSE

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,099.00
03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
35.6 (0.44%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.