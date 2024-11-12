ACME Solar Holdings IPO listing tomorrow: GMP signals tepid debut of shares on BSE, NSE

ACME Solar Holdings: The initial public offering (IPO) of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd closed with decent subscription. As the bidding period has ended, applicants can check ACME Solar IPO allotment, which is finalised today.

The public was open for subscription from November 6 to 8. ACME Solar IPO allotment date is today, November 11, and the company has announced its share allotment today.

The eligible bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 12, while unsuccessful investors not receiving the share allotment, will get a refund credited to them on the same day.

Investors who placed bids for the public offer can check the ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Limited is the ACME Solar IPO registrar.

ACME Solar IPO price band was set at ₹275 to ₹289 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹2,900 crore from the book-built issue that comprised a combination of fresh issue of 8.29 crore equity shares worth ₹2,395 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore share amounting to ₹505 crore.

ACME Solar IPO subscribed has been 2.75 times in total. The public issue received 3.10 times subscription in the Retail category and 97% subscription in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was booked 3.54 times.