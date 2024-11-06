ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 39% on Day 1; check GMP, subscription status, other details

ACME Solar Holdings IPO offers a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component, opened for subscription on November 6. The public offer was subscribed 39 per cent on Day 1.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 Nov 2024, 10:05 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 39 per cent on Wednesday, November 6.
ACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 39 per cent on Wednesday, November 6. (Bloomberg)

ACME Solar Holdings Limited's initial public offering (IPO), through a book-building process, offers a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component, opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 6. The public offer was subscribed 39 per cent on the first day as investors bid for 2.27 crore shares, compared to 5.82 crore shares available. 

Also Read | Swiggy IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of issue; Issue booked 12%; GMP here

Amongst the three segments, retail investors subscribed to the IPO the most, 1.19 times their allotted portion on the first day. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed the retail investor's lead by subscribing 32 per cent of their available share. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 15 per cent on Day 1, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) IPO data.

The ACME Solar Holdings IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, November 6, and will close on Friday, November 8. The company raised 1,300.50 crore from its anchor investors on Tuesday, November 5. ACME Solar set its IPO price band at the range of 275 and 289 per share, with a lot size of 51 shares per lot.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO GMP today

As of November 6, ACME Solar Holdings IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is at 5. Grey market premium (GMP) is the investor's willingness to pay more on top of the issue price. 

Also Read | Niva Bupa IPO: Price band, GMP among 10 things to know before you subscribe

The renewable energy firm's price band is at the upper level of 289, and the public issue is expected to be listed at 294 per share, according to Investorgain.com. The public issue is expected to list at a 1.73 per cent premium.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Details

ACME Solar has reserved not less than 75 per cent of shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) in the public issue, not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent for retail investors. 

Also Read | Swiggy IPO vs Sagility IPO vs ACME Solar IPO. Which one should you subscribe?

The renewable energy company is involved in the development, construction, ownership, operation, and maintenance of large-scale renewable energy projects through its internal engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) division and its operation and maintenance (O&M) team. 

The company generates revenues by providing electricity to various buyers, including entities backed by central and state governments. As of June 2024, 18 of its 28 active projects are in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, accounting for 85 per cent of its total operational capacity.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOACME Solar Holdings IPO subscribed 39% on Day 1; check GMP, subscription status, other details

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

481.30
03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.25 (0.26%)

Tata Steel share price

153.60
03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.3 (0.85%)

Infosys share price

1,824.30
03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
70.5 (4.02%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,646.65
03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
71.25 (1.99%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

245.00
03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
10 (4.26%)

EPL share price

270.15
03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
8.15 (3.11%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

380.35
03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
10.95 (2.96%)

City Union Bank share price

178.85
03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
0.15 (0.08%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

513.15
03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-46.3 (-8.28%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,257.65
03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-36.35 (-2.81%)

Five Star Business Finance share price

654.85
03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-18.8 (-2.79%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

406.00
03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-11.25 (-2.7%)
More from Top Losers

Syrma SGS Technology share price

554.00
03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
47.45 (9.37%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,658.95
03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1262.95 (8.77%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,409.95
03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
101.7 (7.77%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,263.35
03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
231.45 (7.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.00110.00
    Chennai
    80,371.00110.00
    Delhi
    80,523.00110.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.00110.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.