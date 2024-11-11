ACME Solar Holdings IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd closed with decent subscription. As the bidding period has ended, applicants now await ACME Solar IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public was open for subscription from November 6 to 8. ACME Solar IPO allotment date is today, November 11, and the company is expected to fix the basis of share allotment today.

The eligible bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 12, while unsuccessful investors not receiving the share allotment, will get a refund credited to them on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors who placed bids for the public offer can check the ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Limited is the ACME Solar IPO registrar.

ACME Solar IPO allotment status online can be checked by following the simple steps mentioned below:

ACME Solar IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link -https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘ACME Solar Holdings Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your ACME Solar IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ACME Solar IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link -https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2] Choose ‘ACME Solar Holdings Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No., Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your ACME Solar IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ACME Solar IPO GMP Today ACME Solar Holdings shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market as seen in the grey market premium (GMP) today. According to stock market experts, ACME Solar IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that ACME Solar shares are trading flat, with no premium or discount to the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the ACME Solar IPO GMP being ₹0, the estimated listing price of ACME Solar shares is likely to be ₹289 apiece, which is at par with its IPO price of ₹289 per share.

ACME Solar Holdings IPO Details The bidding for ACME Solar Holdings IPO began on Wednesday, November 6, and closed on Friday, November 8. ACME Solar IPO allotment date is likely today, November 11, and the IPO listing date is November 13. The equity shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

ACME Solar IPO price band was set at ₹275 to ₹289 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹2,900 crore from the book-built issue that comprised a combination of fresh issue of 8.29 crore equity shares worth ₹2,395 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore share amounting to ₹505 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACME Solar IPO subscribed has been 2.75 times in total. The public issue received 3.10 times subscription in the Retail category and 97% subscription in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was booked 3.54 times.

Nuvama Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the ACME Solar IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.