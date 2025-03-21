Active Infrastructures IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, issue details, more

Active Infrastructures IPO has opened for subscription today, Friday, March 21, and will close on Tuesday, March 25. Active Infrastructures IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹178 to ₹181 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter.

Founded in 2007, Active Infrastructures Limited is a company engaged in civil construction. The firm specializes in developing infrastructure and executing commercial construction projects.

Advertisement

The focus of the company is on infrastructure initiatives such as constructing roads, bridges, water supply systems, and irrigation projects, in addition to building commercial facilities like office buildings, retail spaces, exhibition centers, and schools.

Active Infrastructures operates throughout India, with projects located in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction and is committed to ensuring quality and safety in all its completed, ongoing, and future projects.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are AVP Infracon Ltd (with a P/E of 25.70), and V.L. Infraprojects Ltd (with a P/E of 6.95).

Active Infrastructures IPO Subscription Status Active Infrastructures IPO subscription status is 2%, on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 17%, and NII portion was subscribed 15% and Qualified Institutions Buyers is booked 1%.

Advertisement

At 16:45 IST, the company has received bids for 7,57,200 shares against 38,39,400 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Active Infrastructures IPO details Active Infrastructures IPO consists of a fresh issue of 43,00,200 equity shares, aggregating to ₹77.83 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The Active Infrastructures IPO aims to use the net funds raised from this offering for various purposes, including financing the company's working capital needs; repaying or prepaying specific loans the company has taken on; providing collateral for securing Bank Guarantees; investing in capital expenditures for acquiring construction equipment; and addressing general corporate needs.

Kreo Capital Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Active Infrastructures IPO, whereas Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd functions as the registrar for the offering. The market maker associated with the Active Infrastructures IPO is Badjate Stock And Shares Private Limited.

Advertisement

Active Infrastructures IPO GMP today Active Infrastructures IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹181 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.