Active Infrastructures share price makes a flat debut, stock opens at ₹181 apiece on NSE SME

Active Infrastructures share price made a flat debut on NSE SME today. Active Infrastructures share price today opened at ₹181, same as the issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Active Infrastructures had a subscription period that ran from Friday, March 21, until Tuesday, March 25. With a face value of ₹5, shares in the Active Infrastructures IPO was priced at ₹181 apiece. At least 600 of those shares were up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Active Infrastructures IPO subscription status was 1.05 times on the last day of bidding, as per chittorgarh.com

Established in 2007, Active Infrastructures Limited is a firm involved in civil construction. The company focuses on infrastructure development and the execution of commercial building projects.

Its main areas of expertise include the construction of roads, bridges, water supply systems, and irrigation projects, along with the development of commercial structures such as office buildings, retail outlets, exhibition centers, and educational institutions.

Active Infrastructures operates across India, with projects situated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. The firm places a high priority on customer satisfaction and is dedicated to maintaining quality and safety in all of its completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's listed competitors include AVP Infracon Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 25.70, and V.L. Infraprojects Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 6.95.

Active Infrastructures IPO details Active Infrastructures IPO consists of a fresh issue of 43,00,200 equity shares, aggregating to ₹77.83 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The Active Infrastructures IPO intends to utilize the proceeds from this offering for multiple purposes, such as funding the company’s working capital requirements; repaying or prepaying certain loans the company has incurred; providing collateral to secure Bank Guarantees; investing in capital expenditures for the purchase of construction equipment; and catering to general corporate necessities.

Kreo Capital Private Limited acts as the lead book-running manager for the Active Infrastructures IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serves as the registrar for the offering. The market maker linked to the Active Infrastructures IPO is Badjate Stock And Shares Private Limited.

Active Infrastructures IPO GMP today Active Infrastructures IPO GMP is +1. This indicates Active Infrastructures share price were trading at a premium of Re 1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Active Infrastructures share price was indicated at ₹182 apiece, which is 0.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹181.

Analyzing the grey market activities from the last 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upward, indicating a robust listing expectation. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is Re 1, as per investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.' Advertisement

