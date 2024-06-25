Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 25 2024 15:29:58
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,708.25 2.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 326.80 -1.88%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,204.00 2.91%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.95 -1.10%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 955.10 -0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Adani Airports IPO: Gautam Adani-led parent firm likely to list airport biz by FY28, says report
BackBack

Adani Airports IPO: Gautam Adani-led parent firm likely to list airport biz by FY28, says report

Nikita Prasad

Adani Airports IPO: Adani Enterprises will look to list its Airports business by financial year 2028, according to CNBC-TV18

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) was reported to take control of the airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati ( lamy)Premium
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) was reported to take control of the airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati ( lamy)

Adani Airports IPO: Adani Enterprises is likely to list its airport business by fiscal 2027-28 (FY28) after an initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The Gautam Adani-led group also plans to raise between $2 billion to $3 billion via equities in the current fiscal (FY25), the report added.

Since the flagship company went public in 1994, the parent company of the ports-to-energy conglomerate has incubated and listed six other independent businesses, which have a combined market capitalisation of over $10 billion.

Also Read: Adani AGM 2024: Hindenburg accusations were ‘baseless’, designed to defame us, Gautam Adani tells shareholders

Adani Enterprises owns eight airports in India, seven of which are operational, while the Navi Mumbai International Airport is likely to be completed by the end of the year. The Adani Group firm has recovered all losses registered from Hindenburg-led shock in January 2023. Shares of Adani Enterprises were last trading 0.80 per cent lower at 3.169 apiece on the BSE.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue