Adani Airports IPO: Gautam Adani-led parent firm likely to list airport biz by FY28, says report
Adani Airports IPO: Adani Enterprises will look to list its Airports business by financial year 2028, according to CNBC-TV18
Adani Airports IPO: Adani Enterprises is likely to list its airport business by fiscal 2027-28 (FY28) after an initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The Gautam Adani-led group also plans to raise between $2 billion to $3 billion via equities in the current fiscal (FY25), the report added.
