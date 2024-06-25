Adani Airports IPO: Adani Enterprises is likely to list its airport business by fiscal 2027-28 (FY28) after an initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The Gautam Adani-led group also plans to raise between $2 billion to $3 billion via equities in the current fiscal (FY25), the report added.

Since the flagship company went public in 1994, the parent company of the ports-to-energy conglomerate has incubated and listed six other independent businesses, which have a combined market capitalisation of over $10 billion.

Adani Enterprises owns eight airports in India, seven of which are operational, while the Navi Mumbai International Airport is likely to be completed by the end of the year. The Adani Group firm has recovered all losses registered from Hindenburg-led shock in January 2023. Shares of Adani Enterprises were last trading 0.80 per cent lower at ₹3.169 apiece on the BSE.

