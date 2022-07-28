Adani Group plans IPO for NBFC unit2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 05:50 PM IST
The NBFC is planning to raise approximately ₹1,500 crore ($188 million) through the issue. The IPO is expected to launch in the early of 2024.
After FMCG subsidiary Adani Wilmar, Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani is now planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-bank lender Adani Capital. The NBFC is planning to raise approximately ₹1,500 crore ($188 million) through the issue. The IPO is expected to launch in the early of 2024.