Adani Ports to buy back $195 million notes due 2024 in cash tender offer1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Adani Ports to buy back $195m of its notes due in 2024 at a price below their original issue.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd informed exchanges on Wednesday that it will buy back up to $195 million of its notes due in 2024 at a price below their original issue.
