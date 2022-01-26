“After a long haul, an Adani group company is going to debut in capital markets by bringing an IPO. Adani Wilmar is one amongst the few large FMCG food companies. The revenues and EBITDA are growing at a CAGR(2015-2020) of 11.28% and 20.65% respectively. The concern of low PAT margins is addressed by focusing on value-added products and diversifying revenue streams. The strong parentage should ensure good subscription to the offer," said Abhay Doshi, founder of Unlisted Arena.