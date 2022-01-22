Adani Wilmar IPO (initial Public Offering) will open for subscription next week on 27th January 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 31st January 2022. Price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹3600 crore from this book built issue. Adani Wilmar shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE. According to market observers, Adani Wilmar share price is trading at a premium of ₹65 in grey market today.

Here we list important details in regard to Adani Wilmar IPO:

- Adani Wilmar IPO GMP: As mentioned above, Adani Wilmar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹65 that means grey market is expecting decent gain from this public issue.

- Adani Wilmar IPO date: The public issue will open for subscription on 27th January 2022 and it will remain available for bidding till 31st January 2022.

- Adani Wilmar IPO price band: Management of the FMCG food company has fixed the public issue price band at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share.

- Adani Wilmar IPO size: The company management aims to raise ₹3,600 crore from its public issue.

- Adani Wilmar IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 65 Adani Wilmar shares.

- Adani Wilmar IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

- Adani Wilmar IPO investment limit: As mentioned above, a bidder can put minimum one application and maximum 13 applications that means minimum investment allowed in the public issue is ₹14,950 ( ₹230 x 65) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,94,350 [( ₹230 x 65) x 13].

- Adani Wilmar IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 3rd February 2022. Initiation of refund is expected on 4th February whereas credit of Adani Wilmar shares in the Demat Account of applicants on 7th February 2022.

- Adani Wilmar IPO listing: Adani Wilmar shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

- Adani Wilmar IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of Adani Wilmar shares is 8th February 2022.

