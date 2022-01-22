Adani Wilmar IPO: GMP, price band, other details you should know

Adani Wilmar IPO (initial Public Offering) will open for subscription next week on 27th January 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 31st January 2022. Price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹3600 crore from this book built issue. Adani Wilmar shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE. According to market observers, Adani Wilmar share price is trading at a premium of ₹65 in grey market today.

