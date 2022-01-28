OPEN APP
Adani Wilmar's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 1.13 times on the second day of the offering today. The IPO received bids for 13,85,77,270 shares of 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, BSE data shows.

The data shows that the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.85 times; non-institutional investors received 88 per cent subscription; and qualified institutional buyers 39 per cent.

On Thursday, oil major Adani Wilmar's IPO was subscribed 56 per cent on the first day of the issue today. 

Edible oil major's, comprising fresh equity shares, opened for subscription on Thursday and will conclude on January 31. The price band of the three day share sale is fixed at 218-230 per share. On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar Ltd had raised 940 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 8, 2022. On the financial front, Adani Wilmar's profit grew to 357 crore from 288.7 crore for the six months ended September in the current fiscal year whereas revenue increased to 24,957 crore as against 16,273 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

