Adani Wilmar IPO: Issue subscribed 1.13 times on Day 2

The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 8, 2022. On the financial front, Adani Wilmar's profit grew to ₹357 crore from ₹288.7 crore for the six months ended September in the current fiscal year whereas revenue increased to ₹24,957 crore as against ₹16,273 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.