Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Adani Wilmar IPO: Issue subscribed 1.13 times on Day 2

Adani Wilmar IPO: Issue subscribed 1.13 times on Day 2

On Thursday, oil major Adani Wilmar's IPO was subscribed 56 per cent on the first day of the issue today.
1 min read . 08:36 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

Adani Wilmar IPO received bids for 13,85,77,270 shares of 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, BSE data shows

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Wilmar's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 1.13 times on the second day of the offering today. The IPO received bids for 13,85,77,270 shares of 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, BSE data shows.

Adani Wilmar's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 1.13 times on the second day of the offering today. The IPO received bids for 13,85,77,270 shares of 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, BSE data shows.

The data shows that the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.85 times; non-institutional investors received 88 per cent subscription; and qualified institutional buyers 39 per cent.

The data shows that the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 1.85 times; non-institutional investors received 88 per cent subscription; and qualified institutional buyers 39 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Thursday, oil major Adani Wilmar's IPO was subscribed 56 per cent on the first day of the issue today. 

Edible oil major's, comprising fresh equity shares, opened for subscription on Thursday and will conclude on January 31. The price band of the three day share sale is fixed at 218-230 per share. On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar Ltd had raised 940 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 8, 2022. On the financial front, Adani Wilmar's profit grew to 357 crore from 288.7 crore for the six months ended September in the current fiscal year whereas revenue increased to 24,957 crore as against 16,273 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Also read: Adani Wilmar IPO: Should you subscribe as issue opens today? GMP, key details here

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!