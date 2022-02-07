Adani Wilmar IPO listing date is fast approaching and bidders are anxiously looking at all possible ways to find out how much listing premium they would get. According to market observers, shares of Adani Wilmar is available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market while stock market experts are expecting up to 15 per cent listing gain from the public issue.

"From fundamental perspective, Adani Wilmar is a quality company as its FMCG products are easily available at majority of the retail FMCG outlet. Apart from this, its products are one of the market leaders; however, current market mood is dampener as there has been heavy selloff on last two trade sessions. So, I am expecting this public issue to list in the range of ₹250 to ₹260, delivering around 10 per cent discount to its lucky bidders," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

Echoing with the views of Anuj Gupta; Abha Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Adani Wilmar IPO got moderate response from bidders due to the negative sentiment in the secondary markets. However, fundamentals of the company suggest that one can expect up to 15 per cent listing gain from the public issue."

Adani Wilmar IPO listing: What GMP signals

As Adani Wilmar IPO GMP is ₹28, it means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around ₹258 ( ₹230 + ₹28), which is around 13 per cent higher from the price band of ₹218 to ₹230.

The public issue worth ₹3600 crore had opened for subscription on 27th January 2022 and bidding for the IPO had closed on 31st January 2022. The public offer was subscribed 17.37 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 3.92 times.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

