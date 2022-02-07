Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Adani Wilmar IPO: Latest GMP and expected shares listing from analysts

Adani Wilmar IPO: Latest GMP and expected shares listing from analysts

Adani Wilmar shares may open in the range of 250 to 260 even when the negative sentiment in stock market continues, say experts. Photo: Courtesy Adani Wilmar website
2 min read . 07:06 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is 28, it means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around 258, believe market observers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Wilmar IPO listing date is fast approaching and bidders are anxiously looking at all possible ways to find out how much listing premium they would get. According to market observers, shares of Adani Wilmar is available at a premium of 28 in grey market while stock market experts are expecting up to 15 per cent listing gain from the public issue.

Adani Wilmar IPO listing date is fast approaching and bidders are anxiously looking at all possible ways to find out how much listing premium they would get. According to market observers, shares of Adani Wilmar is available at a premium of 28 in grey market while stock market experts are expecting up to 15 per cent listing gain from the public issue.

"From fundamental perspective, Adani Wilmar is a quality company as its FMCG products are easily available at majority of the retail FMCG outlet. Apart from this, its products are one of the market leaders; however, current market mood is dampener as there has been heavy selloff on last two trade sessions. So, I am expecting this public issue to list in the range of 250 to 260, delivering around 10 per cent discount to its lucky bidders," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

"From fundamental perspective, Adani Wilmar is a quality company as its FMCG products are easily available at majority of the retail FMCG outlet. Apart from this, its products are one of the market leaders; however, current market mood is dampener as there has been heavy selloff on last two trade sessions. So, I am expecting this public issue to list in the range of 250 to 260, delivering around 10 per cent discount to its lucky bidders," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Echoing with the views of Anuj Gupta; Abha Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Adani Wilmar IPO got moderate response from bidders due to the negative sentiment in the secondary markets. However, fundamentals of the company suggest that one can expect up to 15 per cent listing gain from the public issue."

Adani Wilmar IPO listing: What GMP signals

As Adani Wilmar IPO GMP is 28, it means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around 258 ( 230 + 28), which is around 13 per cent higher from the price band of 218 to 230.

The public issue worth 3600 crore had opened for subscription on 27th January 2022 and bidding for the IPO had closed on 31st January 2022. The public offer was subscribed 17.37 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 3.92 times. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!