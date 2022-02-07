"From fundamental perspective, Adani Wilmar is a quality company as its FMCG products are easily available at majority of the retail FMCG outlet. Apart from this, its products are one of the market leaders; however, current market mood is dampener as there has been heavy selloff on last two trade sessions. So, I am expecting this public issue to list in the range of ₹250 to ₹260, delivering around 10 per cent discount to its lucky bidders," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.