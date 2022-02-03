Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

2 min read . 07:01 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Adani Wilmar's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed more than 17 times demand than shares on offer

Adani Wilmar IPO allotment is likely today. Those who have applied for the public issue worth 3600 crore need not to move from pillar to post as they can check Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status online as well. For online share allotment status check, bidders can either login at the official BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. According to market observers Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is 45, which is 5 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of 40.

Adani Wilmar IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at Link Intime's official website — linkintime.co.in. For further convenience, bidder are advised to login at direct BSE website link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link of Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status online.

Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status Link Intime

Adani Wilmar IPO bidders, who want to check their share allotment status on the website of official registrar, are advised to login at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Adani Wilmar IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status check at BSE

If an Adani Wilmar IPO bidder wants to check share allotment status online at BSE website, he or she can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Adani Wilmar IPO;

3] Enter your Adani Wilmar IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Adani Wilmar IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

