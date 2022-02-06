Adani Wilmar IPO: What GMP reflects as all eyes set in share listing date

Market observers said that Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is ₹28, which is ₹2 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹30. They said that after the trend reversal in secondary market in this week Adani Wilmar IPO GMP had improved and it had surged up to ₹35 but in last two week's selloff, grey market sentiment once again witnessed a trend reversal in regard to Adani Wilmar IPO. However, they maintained that the stock is likely to be listed on Tuesday and in case of trend reversal at stock market on Monday, there can be some spike in the Adani Wilmar share price in grey market.

