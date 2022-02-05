Adani Wilmar IPO: What GMP signals after finalisation of share allotment

Market observers said that Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is ₹30, which is ₹5 higher from is yesterday's grey market premium of ₹25. They said that after hitting a GMP of ₹16, Adani Wilmar IPO grey market premium has been able to go up to ₹30 that is because of the trend reversal in the secondary market. However, there has been sharp selloff in the stock market in last two days and it has pull down Adani Wilmar IPO GMP as well. In last two days, Adani Wilmar IPO GMP has come down from ₹45 to ₹30, which is understandable. However, they maintained that the way stock market has fallen in last two days, Adani Wilmar IPO GMP should have once again gone down to ₹15 levels, but it is at ₹30, which is praiseworthy.

