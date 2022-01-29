Adani Wilmar IPO: What GMP signals after two days of subscription

Market observers said that Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is ₹2 lower from is yesterday's grey market premium of ₹47. They said that after two days of bidding, grey market and subscription status suggests that despite negative market sentiments, Adani Wilmar IPO GMP has remain steady at around ₹45 for last 3 days, which is good for the IPO. They said that Adani Wilmar shares made its debut at around ₹65 in the grey market that means it may list at around ₹65 premium in bulls’ case while in bears’ case it may give around ₹45 premium to its bidders.

