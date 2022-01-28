Adani Wilmar IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signals about the issue

According to market observers, Adani Wilmar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹47, which is ₹3 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹44. However, they went on to add that tepid response to the public issue after first day of bidding, grey market has also not reacted much towards Adani Wilmar shares. They said that Adani Wilmar shares made its debut in the grey market at ₹65 premium and it has come down to around ₹45 levels in less than a week. However, they expected improvement in Adani Wilmar IPO subscription status as there are two more days left for bidding. They said that tepid response to the IPO can be attributed to the current negative sentiment at the Indian stock market as well. So, negative market sentiment is one of the major reasons for tepid response to the public issue by bidders and grey market.

