Adani Wilmar shares are going to make its debut on Indian indices today. As per the BSE notice , Adani Wilmar IPO listing date has been fixed on 8th February 2022.The BSE notice informs that effective from Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the equity shares of Adani Wilmar Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in Special Pre-open Session. Ahead of share listing, Adani Wilmar share price has risen in the grey market. As per the market observers, Adani Wilmar IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30.

According to stock market experts, fundamentals of Adani Wilmar Limited are quite strong and its brands are easily available in the FMCG retail outlets. They said that one can expect 'reasonable' debut of Adani Wilmar shares and predicted up to 15 per cent listing premium. They said that Adani Wilmar shares may open at around ₹250 to ₹260 per equity share range.

Speaking on expecting Adani Wilmar IPO listing price; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Owing to the global sell off and dampened sentiments in primary market, Adani Wilmar IPO got a moderate response. The pricing too looked moderate. Strong parentage and pan India distribution network are the fundamentals, which may attract investors. I am expecting reasonable debut of Adani Wilmar shares and it may reward over 15 per cent gains over issue price."

On Adani Wilmar share listing; Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Adani Wilmar will be the seventh listed company of the Adani Group, which has already established itself as a brand in the FMCG sector. The company is a leader in branded edible oils and packaged foods in India. The IPO is priced at a P/BV of 7x and PE of 36x on its FY21 earnings which are slightly lower than its listed peers. Adani Wilmar got a decent response from the market getting subscribed 17.37 times. We expect the shares to list at a premium of 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the offer price based on the current GMP, which is 13 per cent higher than its price band."

On how much listing premium one can expect from Adani Wilmar IPO; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Though Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is 13 per cent of its price band, we are expecting premium of around ₹40 in bear case and ₹70 in bulls case as much will depend upon the market sentiment." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that secondary market has been under selloff heat for last three sessions and in case of trend reversal, Adani Wilmar shares may debut around ₹300 per shares levels."

Adani Wilmar IPO GMP

According to market observers, Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is ₹30, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹28. As Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today is ₹30, it means grey market is expecting Adani Wilmar shares to list around ₹260 ( ₹230 + ₹30), which is around 13 per cent higher from its price band of ₹2818 to ₹230 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.