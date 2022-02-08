Adani Wilmar share listing today. Experts predict 'reasonable' debut

On Adani Wilmar share listing; Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Adani Wilmar will be the seventh listed company of the Adani Group, which has already established itself as a brand in the FMCG sector. The company is a leader in branded edible oils and packaged foods in India. The IPO is priced at a P/BV of 7x and PE of 36x on its FY21 earnings which are slightly lower than its listed peers. Adani Wilmar got a decent response from the market getting subscribed 17.37 times. We expect the shares to list at a premium of 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the offer price based on the current GMP, which is 13 per cent higher than its price band."