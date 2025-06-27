Adcounty Media India IPO subscribed 70% so far on the first bidding day. Check GMP, other key details

Adcounty Media India IPO commenced on Friday, June 27, and will conclude on Tuesday, July 1. Adcounty Media India IPO price band has been set between ₹80 and ₹85 per equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.

Founded in 2017, AdCounty Media has quickly become one of the fastest-growing digital-first AdTech firms, with operations in eight countries. The company offers comprehensive advertising solutions utilizing automation, Artificial Intelligence, and programmatic advertising. Their offerings are tailored to companies in the e-commerce, BFSI, gaming, edtech, FMCG, and travel industries for purposes such as user acquisition, branding, and lead generation.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, AdCounty Media reported a revenue of ₹68.89 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹13.75 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's publicly listed competitors include Affle 3i Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 65.26) and DAPS Advertising Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 9.83).

Adcounty Media India IPO Subscription Status Adcounty Media India IPO subscription status is 70% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 1.23 times, and NII portion was booked 39%. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) is yet to be subscribed.

The company has received bids for 27,48,800 shares against 39,40,800 shares on offer, at 12:44 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Adcounty Media India IPO Details The public offering consists of a new issuance of 59,63,200 shares, priced between ₹80 and 85 per equity share, with the goal of raising up to ₹50.69 Crore at the highest price band.

AdCounty Media intends to use the funds from this issuance to enhance its technological infrastructure, grow its international operations, recruit talent, and address general corporate and working capital needs.

Retail investors are required to apply for at least one lot of 1,600 shares, which necessitates an investment of ₹1,36,000 at the highest price band. For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application requirement is two lots (3,200 shares), totaling ₹2,72,000 at the highest price band.

Narnolia serves as the Book Running Lead Manager for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. acts as the Registrar to the Issue. The corporate promoter associated with the offering is Innovana Thinklabs Limited.

Adcounty Media India IPO GMP today Adcounty Media India IPO GMP today is +32. This indicates Adcounty Media India share price was trading at a premium of ₹32 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Adcounty Media India share price is indicated at ₹117 apiece, which is 37.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹85.

According to the recent activities in the grey market over the last four sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downwards today and is likely to decrease further. The minimum GMP stands at ₹32.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹33, as stated by an expert from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.