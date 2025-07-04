Adcounty Media share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with a 53% premium at ₹130 apiece on BSE SME

Adcounty Media share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. Adcounty Media share price today opened at ₹130, which is 52.94% higher than the issue price of ₹85.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Adcounty Media India had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, June 26 until Tuesday, July 1. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Adcounty Media IPO is priced at ₹85. At least 1,600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Adcounty Media IPO subscription status was 273.08 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Established in 2017, AdCounty Media has rapidly emerged as one of the leading digital-first AdTech companies, operating across eight nations. The firm provides extensive advertising solutions that leverage automation, Artificial Intelligence, and programmatic advertising. Their services are customized for businesses in e-commerce, BFSI, gaming, edtech, FMCG, and travel sectors, focusing on user acquisition, brand development, and lead generation.

For the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2025, AdCounty Media announced a revenue of ₹68.89 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) amounting to ₹13.75 crore.

As stated in the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company faces public competition from firms such as Affle 3i Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 65.26, and DAPS Advertising Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Adcounty Media IPO Details The public offering involves a new issuance of 5,963,200 shares, priced at ₹80 to ₹85 per equity share, aiming to raise up to ₹50.69 crore if priced at the upper limit.

AdCounty Media plans to allocate the proceeds from this issuance to improve its technological infrastructure, expand its international operations, hire talent, and cover general corporate expenses and working capital needs.

Retail investors must apply for a minimum of one lot, which consists of 1,600 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1,36,000 at the upper price band.

For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application is two lots (3,200 shares), amounting to ₹2,72,000 at the top price band.

Narnolia is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. serves as the Registrar to the Issue.

The corporate promoter linked to this offering is Innovana Thinklabs Limited.

Adcounty Media IPO GMP today Adcounty Media India IPO GMP today is +40. This indicates Adcounty Media share price was trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Adcounty Media India share price is indicated at ₹125 apiece, which is 47.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.