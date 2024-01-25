Addictive Learning Technology IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP, steps to check application status
Addictive Learning Technology IPO allotment status can be checked on the IPO registrar’s portal, which is Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.
Addictive Learning Technology IPO allotment status: Addictive Learning Technology IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, January 25. The public issue ended on January 24 and saw a massive demand from investors.
