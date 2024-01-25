Addictive Learning Technology IPO allotment status: Addictive Learning Technology IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, January 25. The public issue ended on January 24 and saw a massive demand from investors.

The investors who applied for Addictive Learning Technology IPO can check the IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar’s portal, which is Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. Addictive Learning Technology IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and closed on Wednesday, January 24.

Addictive Learning Technology IPO allotment date has been fixed on January 25. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will commence on Monday, January 29 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Addictive Learning IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30.

If you have applied for the Addictive Learning IPO, you can check the Addictive Learning Technology IPO allotment status online on the website of the IPO registrar by following the below steps -

Addictive Learning Technology IPO Allotment Status Check:

Step 1 - Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2 - Select ‘Addictive Learning Technology Limited’ in the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu.

Step 3 - Choose between PAN, Application Number or Demat Account Number

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5 - Hit the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Addictive Learning Technology IPO allotment status status will be visible.

Addictive Learning IPO GMP Today

Addictive Learning IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹190 per share. This indicates that Addictive Learning Technology shares are trading with a premium of 135.71% at ₹330 apiece in the grey market.

About Addictive Learning Technology IPO

Addictive Learning Technology IPO is an SME IPO worth ₹60.16 crore comprising fresh issue of equity shares worth 41.37 lakh aggregating to ₹57.92 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.6 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.24 crore.

Addictive Learning Technology IPO opened for subscription on January 19 and closed on January 24. Addictive Learning Technology IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 30.

Addictive Learning Technology IPO price band was set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share. The issue was subscribed by a robust 273.12 times, as per data available on NSE.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Addictive Learning Technology IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

