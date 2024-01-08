Addictive Learning Technology IPO announces price band at ₹140 apiece: GMP, issue details, more
Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO price band set at ₹140 apiece, with lot size of 1,000 shares. Subscription opens on January 19 and closes on January 23.
Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹140 apiece, as per primary market expert. Addictive Learning Technology IPO will open for subscription Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started