Addictive Learning Technology IPO fully booked in less than an hour of opening, retail section oversubscribed; GMP rises
Addictive Learning Technology IPO is open for subscription from January 19 to January 23. The price band for the IPO is set at ₹140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The company offers educational technology services mainly to mid-career and senior professionals.
