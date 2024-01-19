Addictive Learning Technology IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹140 apiece. Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's promoters are Abhyudaya Agarwal and Ramanuj Mukherjee. Within the organisation, Ramanuj Mukherjee is the managing director and the promoter. He is a co-founder of the company that created “LawSikho."

Legal entrepreneur Abhyudaya Agarwal joined Addictive Learning Technologies as a co-founder and full-time director. In order to bridge the gap between academic understanding and real-world application, they founded the company under, which they have built the "LawSikho" brand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Addictive Learning Technology Limited is an educational technology platform that offers career services and upskilling mainly to mid-career and senior professionals, as well as occasional young professionals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Tentatively, Addictive Learning Technology IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, January 24 and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, January 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. Addictive Learning Technology shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, January 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peer's are CL Educate Limited (with a P/E of 32.56), and Career Point Limited ( with a P/E of 15.41).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Addictive Learning Technology Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 603.63% and its revenue increased by 80.41%.

Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO subscription status Addictive Learning IPO subscription status is 2.51 times on day 1, so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 4.41 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 1.43 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has received bids for 70,09,000 shares against 27,88,000 shares on offer, at 11:01 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO details The Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO, which is worth ₹60.16 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4,137,000 equity shares, aggregating up to ₹57.92 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 160,000 shares, aggregating up to ₹2.24 crore, according to RHP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The purpose of this issue is to pay for the company's (in India or abroad) unidentified acquisition.

To cover the costs associated with the identified acquisition, the technology investment, the creation of new courses, the company's branding and marketing costs, the working capital requirements of the business, the general corporate purposes, and the issue costs.

Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO's book running lead manager is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO GMP today Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO GMP or grey market premium is +121. This indicates Addictive Learning Technology share price were trading at a premium of ₹121 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Addictive Learning Technology was indicated at ₹261 apiece, which is 86.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹140. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹125, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!