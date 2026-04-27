Adisoft Technologies IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 28.69x so far. Check GMP, issue details, more

The Adisoft Technologies initial public offering (IPO) began on Thursday, April 23, and will end on Monday, April 27. The price range for the Adisoft Technologies IPO is established at ₹163 to ₹172 for each equity share, which holds a face value of ₹10.

Investors have the option to bid for a minimum of 800 equity shares, with the possibility of acquiring additional shares in increments of 800.

Adisoft Technologies Ltd serves as a provider of digital automation solutions across various industries, offering a wide array of services throughout the automation landscape. The company focuses on the design, development, procurement, assembly, testing, installation, and commissioning of advanced automation systems tailored to the specific requirements of clients. Its primary offerings encompass automated assembly lines, material handling solutions, robotic work cells such as pick-and-place and sealing systems, along with diverse specialized machinery.

Advertisement

Also Read | RIL investors need clarity on Jio IPO timeline, easing pressure in O2C

Adisoft focuses on combining digital technologies with control systems to automate industrial processes, effectively connecting shop-floor machinery with IT frameworks. This combination reduces or entirely eliminates the necessity for manual involvement, boosts efficiency, and enhances operational precision for its customers.

Adisoft has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, with revenue rising to ₹133 crore in FY25 from ₹76 crore in FY23. In FY25, the profit after tax was noted at ₹16.1 crore. However, the most recent financial results reflect a downturn, with PAT recorded at ₹3.74 crore for the period ending October 2025.

The IPO has garnered anchor investor commitments totaling around ₹21 crore, providing some institutional backing ahead of the issue's opening.

Around 50% of the net offer is designated for qualified institutional buyers, while retail investors are allocated 35%. The involvement of anchor investors provides a level of stability, yet SME IPOs continue to be primarily driven by retail participation in terms of subscriptions.

Advertisement

Adisoft Technologies IPO GMP today Adisoft Technologies IPO GMP is +11. Considering the upper end of Adisoft Technologies price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Adisoft Technologies share price was indicated at ₹183 apiece, which is 6.40% higher than the IPO price of ₹172.

According to the recent analysis of the last 8 sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is currently on an upward trend, indicating a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum stands at ₹16.50, as reported by experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Adisoft Technologies IPO subscription status Adisoft Technologies IPO subscription status is 28.69x on day 3 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 19.74x, and NII portion is booked 50.94x. The QIB segment is booked 27.67x.

Advertisement

The company has received bids for 8,22,46,400 shares against 28,66,400 shares on offer on the third bidding day, at 13:19 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Adisoft Technologies IPO details Adisoft Technologies IPO comprises a completely new issuance of 43.08 lakh shares.

The capital generated from the IPO will primarily be directed toward capital expenditures, including the establishment of a new manufacturing facility, debt repayment, and fulfilling working capital requirements.

This demonstrates a growth-focused capital allocation strategy, aligned with the expected demand for automation solutions as the Indian manufacturing sector grows and global supply chains adapt.

Hem Securities is the lead manager for the book-running process, while Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the offering. Hem Finlease Pvt. Ltd acts as the Market Maker for the company.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.