Adisoft Technologies IPO fully booked on first bidding day, QIBs lead; check GMP, issue details

The Adisoft Technologies IPO started on Thursday, April 23, and will conclude on Monday, April 27. Adisoft Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹163 to ₹172 per equity share, which has a face value of ₹10. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 equity shares, with additional shares available in increments of 800.

Adisoft Technologies Ltd functions as a provider of digital automation solutions for industries, delivering comprehensive services across the automation spectrum. The company specializes in the design, development, procurement, assembly, testing, installation, and commissioning of sophisticated automation systems customized to meet specific client needs.

Its main products include automated assembly lines, material handling solutions, robotic work cells like pick-and-place and sealing systems, along with various specialized machinery.

Adisoft emphasizes the integration of digital technologies with control systems to automate industrial operations, effectively linking shop-floor equipment with IT infrastructures. This integration minimizes or completely removes the need for manual intervention, enhances efficiency, and improves operational accuracy for its clients.

Adisoft has experienced significant growth in recent years, with its revenue increasing to ₹133 crore in FY25 from ₹76 crore in FY23. In FY25, the profit after tax was recorded at ₹16.1 crore. However, the latest financial results indicate a slowdown, with PAT at ₹3.74 crore for the period ending October 2025.

The IPO has secured anchor investor commitments of approximately ₹21 crore, which adds some institutional support prior to the opening of the issue.

Around 50% of the net offer is designated for qualified institutional buyers, while retail investors are allocated 35%. The involvement of anchor investors provides a level of stability, yet SME IPOs continue to be primarily driven by retail participation in terms of subscriptions.

Adisoft Technologies IPO GMP today Adisoft Technologies IPO GMP is +10. Considering the upper end of Adisoft Technologies price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Adisoft Technologies share price was indicated at ₹182 apiece, which is 5.81% higher than the IPO price of ₹172.

According to the grey market activities from the last four sessions, the IPO GMP shows an upward trend today, indicating a solid listing forecast. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹10, as noted by experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Adisoft Technologies IPO subscription status Adisoft Technologies IPO subscription status is 1.45x on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 58%, and NII portion is booked 75%. The QIB segment is booked 3.50x.

The company has received bids for 41,59,200 shares against 28,66,400 shares on offer on the third bidding day, at 14:09 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Adisoft Technologies IPO details Adisoft Technologies IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 43.08 lakh shares.

The funds raised from the IPO will mainly be utilized for capital expenditures, which include establishing a new manufacturing facility, as well as for repaying debt and meeting working capital needs.

This reflects a capital allocation strategy focused on growth, in line with the anticipated demand for automation solutions as Indian manufacturing expands and global supply chains evolve.

Hem Securities serves as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies acts as the registrar for the issue. Hem Finlease Pvt. Ltd is the company's Market Maker.