Aditya Birla AMC IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know

Aditya Birla AMC IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know3 min read . 09:11 AM IST
- Aditya Birla AMC IPO is entirely an offer for sale, wherein its two promoters will divest their stake in the asset management firm
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Aditya Birla AMC IPO (initial public offering) will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 29 2021 and the three-day issue will conclude on October 1st 2021. The promoters of the company plan to raise ₹2,768.26 crore from this public issue through OFS (Offer for Sale).
Aditya Birla AMC IPO (initial public offering) will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 29 2021 and the three-day issue will conclude on October 1st 2021. The promoters of the company plan to raise ₹2,768.26 crore from this public issue through OFS (Offer for Sale).
The initial share-sale's price band has been fixed at ₹695-712. According to market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30.
The initial share-sale's price band has been fixed at ₹695-712. According to market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30.
Here we list out important details in regard to Aditya Birla AMC IPO:
- Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP: As mentioned above ABSL AMC shares are trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today. According to market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP today is ₹18 down from its yesterdays evening's grey market premium of ₹48. They said that in one week, Aditya Birla AMC grey market premium rose from ₹30 to ₹70 but just ahead of its subscription opening, it has come down to ₹30. They went on to add that much will depend upon the kind of response it gets from the investors when it opens for bidding on tomorrow.
- Aditya Birla AMC IPO price band: The asset management company has fixed the issue price at ₹695 to ₹712 per equity share.
- Aditya Birla AMC IPO size: The promoters of the company aim to raise ₹2,768.26 crore from this public issue through OFS (Offer for Sale).
- Aditya Birla AMC IPO subscription date: The public issue will open for subscription on 29th September and it will remain open for bidding till 1st October 2021.
- Aditya Birla AMC IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot will comprise 20 shares of Aditya Birla AMC. A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 14 lots.
- Investment limit in Aditya Birla AMC IPO: As a bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 14 lots, an investor can invest minimum ₹14,240 ( ₹712 x 20) and maximum ₹1,99,360 ( ₹712 x 20 x 14).
- Issue type: Aditya Birla AMC IPO is a book build issue with face value of ₹5 per equity share.
- Aditya Birla AMC IPO subscribe or not: Advising investors to subscribe Aditya Birla AMC IPO; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the TTM adjusted EPS of ₹20.27 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 35.13 with a market cap of ₹2,05,056 mn while its peers namely HDFC AMC and Nippon Life are trading at a P/E of 49.99 and 38.61 respectively. We assign the subscribe rating to this IPO as the company is the largest non-bank affiliated asset manager in India with diverse product portfolio and geographically diversified pan-India distribution presence. Also, the company is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!