Aditya Birla AMC IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know

- Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP: As mentioned above ABSL AMC shares are trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today. According to market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP today is ₹18 down from its yesterdays evening's grey market premium of ₹48. They said that in one week, Aditya Birla AMC grey market premium rose from ₹30 to ₹70 but just ahead of its subscription opening, it has come down to ₹30. They went on to add that much will depend upon the kind of response it gets from the investors when it opens for bidding on tomorrow.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}