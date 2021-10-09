Aditya Birla AMC IPO: GMP signals marginal gains on share listing date

According to market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP today is ₹27, which is ₹10 up from its Friday's GMP of ₹17. Market observers went on to add that after the announcement of share allotment, Aditya Birla AMC IPO grey market premium has remained around ₹15 to ₹35 that reflects that grey market is expecting marginal listing gain from this public issue worth ₹2,768.26 crore. They said that Aditya Birla AMC IPO grey market price settling down around ₹15 to ₹35 is an indication that grey market is expecting single digit gain from this IPO, which is a good sign for lucky bidders considering 100 OFS (Offer for Sale) of this IPO.

