Aditya Birla AMC IPO opens today: GMP, other details. Should you subscribe?

“With supportive government policies, financialization of household savings, increasing penetration in the B30 cities, the macros of the domestic mutual fund industry are positive and provide huge scope for growth and development.. Moreover, based on FY24E earnings, the stock is demanding a P/E valuation of 29.4x, which seems to be attractive for a company with a RoE excess of 25%. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a 'Subscribe' rating for the issue," Choice Broking said in an IPO note.

