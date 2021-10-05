Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Issue price finalised. How to check share allotment status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday said that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC initial public offer's (IPO) offer price has been finalised at ₹712 per equity share of ₹5 each of ABSLAMC. The fund house's IPO received 5.25 times subscription by the end of the closing day. The ₹2,768.25-crore initial share sale received bids for 14,59,97,120 shares against 2,77,99,200 shares on offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday said that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC initial public offer's (IPO) offer price has been finalised at ₹712 per equity share of ₹5 each of ABSLAMC. The fund house's IPO received 5.25 times subscription by the end of the closing day. The ₹2,768.25-crore initial share sale received bids for 14,59,97,120 shares against 2,77,99,200 shares on offer.

Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday informed that “Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC), Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) and by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. (Sun Life AMC), in consultation with Global Coordinators and Book Running Lead Managers to the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ABSLAMC, have finalised the Offer Price (including the Anchor Investor Offer Price) at ₹712 per equity share of ₹5 each of ABSLAMC." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday informed that “Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC), Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) and by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. (Sun Life AMC), in consultation with Global Coordinators and Book Running Lead Managers to the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ABSLAMC, have finalised the Offer Price (including the Anchor Investor Offer Price) at ₹712 per equity share of ₹5 each of ABSLAMC." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bidders can check application status online either on the BSE website or the IPO's official registrar website - KFintech Private Limited. However, application status can be checked only after the announcement of the share allotment which is expected to be on October 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once allotted, the equity shares are expected to credited on October 8. Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC may list on October 11.

The initial public offer was of 38,880,000 equity shares in a price range of ₹695-712 per share. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected ₹789 crore from anchor investors.

The share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), wherein two promoters, Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments, divest their stake in the asset management firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}