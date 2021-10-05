Aditya Birla AMC IPO: After closure of Aditya Birla Sun Life IPO (Initial Public Offering), bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Aditya Birla IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 6th October 2021. However, grey market is also signaling about the public issue and the kind of listing one may expect on 11th October 2021.

As per the market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today has gone down in negative zone. Today shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life are available at a discount of ₹2 in the grey market. However, they maintained that GMP is an unofficial data and one should not rely on it so heavily. They advised investors to check application status online either at BSE or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. However, application status can be checked only after the announcement of the share allotment.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP

As per the market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP today is minus ₹2 that means grey market is expecting Aditya Birla AMC IPO listing at discount. But, the discount price is just ₹2 that means still there are chances of par listing for Aditya Birla AMC shares. They said that minus ₹2 GMP simply means that expected listing of the IPO in the grey market is ₹710 ( ₹712 - ₹2) — which is still can be considered at par with its price band of ₹695 to ₹712 per equity share.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO: How to check allotment status

As said earlier, a bidder has two options to check one's application status — either by logging in at the BSE website or by logging in at the website of the official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. For convenience, one can login at the direct link of BSE — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO allotment status check at BSE

As mentioned above, to check one's application status online, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Aditya Birla AMC IPO;

3] Enter your IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO allotment status check at KFintech

As mentioned earlier, a bidder can check one's application status online by logging in at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Aditya Birla AMC IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter your IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aditya Birla AMC IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.