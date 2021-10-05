Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Latest GMP, how to check application status

As per the market observers, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today has gone down in negative zone. Today shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life are available at a discount of ₹2 in the grey market. However, they maintained that GMP is an unofficial data and one should not rely on it so heavily. They advised investors to check application status online either at BSE or at the website of official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. However, application status can be checked only after the announcement of the share allotment.