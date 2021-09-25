Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Price band fixed. Check what GMP indicates

According to market observers, Aditya Birla IPO GMP today is ₹60 — ₹20 up from its yesterday's GMP of ₹40. Market observers went on to add that Aditya Birla shares became available for trade in grey market on Friday at a premium of ₹40. So, there is rise of 50 per cent in Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP from Friday to Saturday as it has surged from ₹40 to ₹60. They went on to add that Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP may further surge as its subscription opens on 29th September 2021. They expected that there can be some more rise in it as people will be in wait and watch till new week begins.