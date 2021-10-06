Fund house Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's initial public offer (IPO) , which had opened for subscription on September 29 and closed on October 1, received 5.25 times subscription by the end of its closing day. The ₹2,768-crore initial share sale received bids for 14,59,97,120 shares against 2,77,99,200 shares on offer.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO's share allotment is likely today and the bidders who subscribed to the AMC's public issue can check application status online either on the BSE website here or the IPO's official registrar website - KFintech Private Limited here.

Once allotted, the equity shares are expected to be credited on the bidders account by October 8. Whereas, shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC may list on BSE and NSE on October 11.

The IPO was of 38,880,000 equity shares with a price range of ₹695-712 per share. The share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), wherein two promoters, Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments, divest their stake in the asset management firm. The IPO of up to 3.88 crore equity shares comprises an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore equity shares by Sun Life AMC.

Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday informed that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) IPO's offer price has been finalised at ₹712 per equity share ((including the anchor investor offer price) of ₹5 each of ABSLAMC. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had collected ₹789 crore from anchor investors ahead of its share sale.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) Limited were the manager to the offer.

